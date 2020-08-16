BARGER, Virginia

BARGER (Thomas), Virginia Lee "Ginger" Age 74, of Hamilton, passed away with her family by her side on August 11, 2020, at Hospice of Hamilton. She was born on July 19, 1946, in Hamilton, the daughter of Anthony and Elsie (Barnes) Thomas. On June 12, 1965, Ginger married Gary Barger in Oxford, OH. She leaves behind her loving family: Son, Daniel Barger (Khari Barger), Daughter Kimberley (Kym) Barger- Martin (Chris), granddaughters Brianna and Alexa Martin, family friend and "son" Darius Detherage, and numerous nephews, cousins, and extended family. Ginger was preceded in death by her Husband Gary, Sister Barbara Lakes, Brother in Law Ronald Lakes, Brother Kenneth Thomas (Ruby), and parents Anthony and Elsie (Barnes) Thomas. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorials can be made to Hospice of Cincinnati, or the charity of one's choice. The Avance Funeral Home & Crematory, Fairfield is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.avancefuneralhome.com

