Barger, Patricia

Patricia Ann Barger, 86, passed away peacefully May 17, 2023 at Forest Glen. She was born on April 7, 1937 to Robert and Edra (Evilsizor) Barger. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Carol Coy, and beloved son, Ted Rector. Patricia graduated with the class of 1955 from Northwestern High School. She remained friends with her class up until the last few years. Patricia retired from International Harvester in 1998. She served in the local 402 in many capacities. In 1970 Patricia started a yearly tradition with her family camping at Pike Lake in Bainbridge, Ohio. These yearly trips will continue forever. Patricia felt like Pike Lake was her "place". Her ashes will be spread there in October. Patricia is survived by three daughters: Tracy (Dana) Rector, Kim (Monte) Rickard, and Natalie (Paul) Hilbert; seven grandchildren, Megan Christy, Pam (Newt) Thornsbury, Paige (Sara) Wilson-Rector, Landon (Tyler) Rickard, Lucas (Sydney) Rickard, and Quinton Hilbert; special nephews, Jeff (Maryann) Coy and Noel (Debbie) Coy and eight great-grandchildren, Grace, Addy, Ally, Sophia, Hunter, Lionel, Theo and Brodie. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 from 4-5p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center with service beginning at 5p.m. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



