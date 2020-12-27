BARGER, Milford



Milford Barger, age 86 of Hamilton, passed away at



Hospice of Cincinnati--Blue Ash on Wednesday, December 16, 2020. Milford was born in Saul,



Kentucky, on October 29, 1934, to Algan Barger and Elizabeth (McIntosh) Noble. He worked at Ford Motor Company for over 23 years as a Machinist and owned various businesses over the years. Milford liked riding his motorcycles, was a car enthusiast, and loved being around his family and friends.



Milford is survived by his children, Al (Debbie) Hymer, Debby Colwell, Kevin (Carla) Barger, Shane (Carla) Barger; his grandchildren, Angie Partee, James Schultes, Elizabeth Daulton, Brianna Elder, Chad Davis, Mason Barger, and Brayden Barger; three great-grandchildren; one brother, Herbert Hoover



(Maxine) Barger; two half-sisters, Nina Irvin and Lorena



Casper; and many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Milford was preceded in death by his parents, Algan Barger and Elizabeth Noble; his two daughters, Kimberly Barger and Kelly Davis; and his siblings, Arlo Barger, Edith Phillips, Roland "RK" Barger; and two half-brothers, Glen and Rodney Barger.



Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Tuesday,



December 29, 2020, at 12:00 PM with Rev. Denny Loman



officiating. Burial will follow at Millville Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. The recommendations for the services are to please wear a mask and



social distance at the funeral home. Memorial Contributions can be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Hamilton.



