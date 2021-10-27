BARGER, Melinda Kaye "Nina"



Melinda Kaye "Nina" Barger, age 63 and a lifelong resident of Hamilton, passed away at her residence on Thursday,



October 21, 2021. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on March 5, 1958, the daughter of Roland K. and Janet (Young) Barger. Melinda graduated from Garfield High School in 1976. She was employed as a



judicial assistant for Butler County Common Pleas Court, where she dedicated twenty-one years of service. She was known to have a huge heart and be there to help anyone in need, friend or stranger. Melinda enjoyed reading, spending quality time with family members and finding peace and



tranquility at the family home in Travellers Rest, Kentucky. Melinda is survived by her son, Ian Roland Barger; her mother, Janet Barger; and several aunts and cousins, who meant the world to her. She was preceded in death by her father, Roland K. Barger. Private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences can be made at



