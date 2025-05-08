Barger, Jeanne

Barger (Withrow), Jeanne

Age 96 of Hamilton passed away Sunday May 4, 2025. She is survived by her children, grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Visitations will be 10 am until time of service (11am), Friday May 9, 2025, at Avance Funeral Home & Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd. Fairfield OH 45014 with Pastor Judd officiating. Burial to follow at Saint Mary's Cemetery. www.avancefuneralhome.com

