BARCLAY, Jeanine Ann



Jeanine Ann Barclay, 75, of Fairborn, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020. She was born March 24, 1945, in Troy, Ohio, the daughter of J. Harold and Frances (Karnehm) Laughman. Jeanine was a



devoted and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She



enjoyed gardening, playing cards in her card club, traveling and spending time with her family. She had been a school bus driver for Cedarcliff Schools for several years. Survivors include three sons; Randy (Sue) Barclay, Delphos, Ohio, Rod (Dionne) Barclay, Yellow Springs, and Ryan (Faith) Barclay, South



Charleston, grandchildren; Megan (Michael) Antalis, Colin (Dara) Barclay, Jordan (Alexis) Barclay, Kylie (Zach) Grauer, Chase Barclay (Skyler Miller), Tucker Barclay, Hunter (Logan) Barclay, Luke Barclay, Logan Barclay and Hudson Barclay, great-grandchildren; Lyla, Elias, Louis, Paxton, Dillon and Payton, siblings; Wayne Laughman and June (Asa) Aldredge, many nieces and nephews, special friend; Richard Jackson and her beloved dog; Cinnamon. She was preceded in death by her loving husband and best friend; Larry J. Barclay, October 24, 2014, a granddaughter; Lauren Ann Barclay and her



parents. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, traditional visitation for Jeanine will not be observed. Private funeral services will be held for her family with Pastor Arby Conn officiating.



Burial will be in North Cemetery, Cedarville. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Hospice or to the Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

