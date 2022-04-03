journal-news logo
X

BARBOUR, Isaiah

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BARBOUR, Isaiah E.

Age 82, of Dayton, born in Mullens, WV, passed away

Friday, March 25, 2022. He graduated from Conley High School and Sinclair Community College, was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, and was

employed at Suckers Packing Company, Dayton Tire &

Rubber, and RTA where he

retired in 2002. He was a

faithful member of Shiloh

Baptist Church, nominated as one of the Top Ten

Afro-American Men and worked as a mentor in the Parity Mentoring Program. Preceded in death by parents, George and Josepha Barbour; stepfather, James F. McCain; sister,

Geraldine Gooden (Meriwether); brothers, George "Bucky" and Robert Barbour, Billy Jack (Elizabeth), James McCain Jr. (Gail); nephew, Robert Foster. He is survived by daughters,

Andrea Dionne Sanders (Samuel), Angela Wilkins (Ricardo); grandchildren, Rylee Wilkins, Jordan and Samuel Sanders;

nieces, Lynne Gooden, Stephanie Gooden-Caldwell (James Tate), Belinda Barbour; best friends, Kenneth and Tish Stubbs. Funeral service 11 am Monday, April 4, at Shiloh Baptist Church, 3801 Fairbanks Ave. Visitation 10-11 am. (Mask

Required). Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
MALAS, Alma
2
JACKSON, Karen
3
Friedman, Philip
4
CAMPBELL, Victoria
5
HOBBS, David
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top