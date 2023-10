Barber, Dan Lee



Age 65, of New Lebanon, OH, passed away October 23, 2023. Visitation Saturday 9:30-10:30am at The Jesus Christ Church (LDS). Rogers Funeral Home, New Lebanon, OH.



View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Rogers Funeral Homes

324 West Main Street

New Lebanon, OH

45345

https://www.rogersfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral