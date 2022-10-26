BANKS, Grace Parker "Gracie"



Age 87, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022, at Optimized Senior Living in Lebanon where she had resided for two days. Among survivors are two sons, James and Joseph Banks. Graveside services will be Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Woodside Cemetery, Section 26, Middletown, Ohio, with Rev. James Dalton officiating. Interment will follow. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Her complete obituary may be seen at and condolences sent to the family on this website, www.herr-riggs.com.

