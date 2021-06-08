BANKS, Barbara J.



"Grace was in all her steps. Heaven in her eyes. In every gesture dignity and love" ~ John Milton



Age 86, of Franklin Township, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Middletown, OH, on



October 29, 1934, to the late Ethelmae (Lawrence) and Lynn Agee. Barbara Loved her home and family ~ the most important things in her life. She could always be met with an angelic smile and the most precious unconditional love. She was a strong Christian woman and a member of the Carlisle Baptist Tabernacle; and the Daughters of the American Revolution. She enjoyed gardening, reading scriptures and books; writing and was the most wonderful cook. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Estil L. Banks; 2 brothers, Raymond Agee and Andrew Agee. Barbara is survived by her 4 daughters, Cherie (James) Kidd, Vicki Banks, Melody Bryant and Patti Banks; 4 sons, Charles, David, Michael (Denise) and



Christopher (Magaly) Banks. She is also survived by and greatly loved by 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; 2



sisters, Gloria Pitstick and Ethelmae Miller; numerous nieces and nephews. A Niche ~ side Service will be held at the Woodside Columbarium, 11 a.m., Friday, June 11, 2021, at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, OH, with Pastor Michael Gray officiating. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown, serving the family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net

