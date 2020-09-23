BANAS, Lieselotte "Liese" Lieselotte "Liese" Banas, age 92 of Gahanna, OH, formerly of Hamilton, OH, passed away peacefully in her sleep at Sage Park Alzheimer's Special Care Center on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Lieselotte was born in Gleiwitz, Germany, on November 16, 1927, to Josef Istel and Charlotte (Wieshalla) Istel. In 1949 in Germany, she married Thadeusz Banaszczyk, and he preceded her in death in 1980. Liese was a former member of St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church (Hamilton, OH), St. Pius (Reynoldsburg, OH) and St. Matthew (Gahanna, OH). During World War II at the age of thirteen, Liese cared for her three younger siblings when they were separated from the rest of the family and they were finally reunited in 1947 in Wiesbaden, Germany. She met her spouse Thadeusz after the war and they made the decision to emigrate to the United States in 1949, with the help and assignment of Catholic Charities. They were sponsored by a farming family (Peter Kunkle) in Hamilton, Ohio. One of their proudest moments was becoming U.S. citizens in 1964, shortening their last name to Banas. Liese is survived by her two children, Eva (Ted) Woodruff and Richard (Pamela) Banas; her grandchildren, Kelli, Shawn, Christi, Scott, and Eric; her great-grandchildren, Amelie, Luke, Maddox, Jaxon, Myles, Shelby, and Charlotte; and many other family and friends. Liese was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her siblings, Hubert Istel, Claus Istel, Joachim Istel, and Ruth Roine. Liese was an avid gardener, knitter, crocheter, and bird watcher. She was a dedicated mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to many. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church, 382 Liberty Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, September 25, 2020, at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. www.browndawsonflick.com. In lieu of flowers, friends and family are welcome to consider a donation to the Audubon Society in her memory. Audubon Society of Ohio, 3398 West Galbraith Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45239 (info@cincinnatiaudubon.org).

