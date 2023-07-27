BALTES, HELEN C



BALTES, HELEN C, 93 years young of Kettering, Ohio passed away peacefully July 24, 2023. She is preceded in death by her husband of over 74 years, Leonard William Baltes, her brothers Thomas and Rudy Hentrick, daughter Kathy Olson and her granddaughters Crystal and Elly of Minnesota. Helen was a loving wife and mother. She is survived by her children, Steve (Pam), Karen (Matt) Henry, Kevin (Dow), Dan (Anna), and Lisa Cox. Grandmother to 14 and Great Grandmother to 18 and Great Great Grandmother to 1. She was an active member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. She loved painting with water colors, playing Bridge, Shang Hi and Scrabble. She enjoyed traveling throughout her life with family and friends. She will be missed. The family will receive friends on Sunday July 30, 2023 from 4pm to 6pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, Ohio. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 10:30am at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



