BALLINGER, Michael



Michael Ballinger, 64 of Hamilton, passed away on November 25, 2021, after a long battle with cancer. He loved softball, darts, golf and playing pool. He was a dedicated softball player and coach for many years in the North End of



Hamilton. He is survived by wife Beckie (Baldock) Ballinger and his beloved dogs Maggie and Lily. Children Robbie



(Sheila) Ballinger, Casey (Brian) Imfeld and Heather (Donald) Depew and the mother of his children Teresa (Egelston) Ballinger, aunts Wanda (Bobby) Mills and Nancy Hoke, four grandchildren Elijah, Davis, Aubrey and Sophia, nieces and nephews along with many friends. He was preceded in death by his mother Margaret Arnold, brothers Jimmy Williams, Doug Arnold and his grandparents. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

