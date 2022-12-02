BALLINGER, Ben C.



Age 93 of Hamilton, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022. Ben was born in Liberty Township, Ohio, on May 8, 1929, to Daniel Ballinger and Janie (Gadd) Ballinger. He was a Medical Corpsman Sergeant in the United States Airforce for 3 years, and upon being honorably discharged he married Geraldine Fischer on February 16, 1952. Ben retired from the police force after 27 years of service in 1981. He was a little league coach, soccer coach and a Boy Scout leader.



Ben is survived by his children, Christina (Eric) Hawley, Deborah (Larry) Shelley, Michelle Ballinger, Rev. Thomas (Sandra) Ballinger and Theresa (John) Lenhoff; daughter-in-law, Mari Beth Ballinger; 21 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Ben was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 67 years, Geraldine Ballinger; three sons, Ben Ballinger II, Gregory Ballinger and Jeffrey Ballinger; and 9 siblings.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Monday, December 5, 2022, at 10:30AM with Deacon Thomas Ballinger and Father Larry Tharp co celebrant. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park.



