BALLERINO, Roger



Age 82, of Hamilton, passed away on Monday, February 7, 2022, at Hospice of Hamilton surrounded by his loving family. Roger was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on February 17, 1939, to the late Ombert Sam and Mary Helen (Legg) Ballerino. After high school, Roger joined the United States Marine Corp



serving at Camp Pendleton,



California with the 3rd Amphibian Tractor Battalion. On October 4th, 1965, Roger married Julia Agee. Together they have two daughters, Tracy and Kelly. Roger started his working



career at W.H. Kiefaber and was employed for 32 years. Roger finished his career at Harrington Industrial Plastics. Roger will be remembered for his outstanding work ethic, amazing personality and sense of humor. Roger took great pride in the



appearance of his yard and flowers. Roger couldn't have a meal without enjoying a Coca-Cola. But one of the most memorable things about him was his love of the Cleveland Browns. He was the perfect example of a husband, father and friend. Roger leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife of 56 years, Julia; his daughters, Tracy (the late Winton) Smith and Kelly Ballerino; his grandson, Jackson Dumas and Kayli



Holthaus; his great-granddaughter, Reign Elizabeth Dumas; his sister, Janice "Jay" Hon; and many nieces, nephews and special friends. Roger was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Diane Hingsbergen and Linda Baker; his son-in-law, Winton J. Smith; his brothers-in-law, Charlie Hon and Ronnie Hingsbergen; his nephews, Jeff Hingsbergen and Craig Hon. Visitation will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM at the funeral home, with Pastor Bill Haley



officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Cincinnati VA Hospital, 3200 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH 45220, and the Bethel Community Church, 2015 NW Washington Blvd, Hamilton, OH 45013. At the request of the family, we ask that everyone please wear a mask for the services. The family would like to extend a



special thank you to the staff of Hospice of Hamilton and the Cincinnati VA Hospital for their compassionate care. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.

