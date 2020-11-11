BALLENTINE, David H.



It is with Great Sorrow and Heartbreak we announce the death of our father.



David H. Ballentine 10/10/1941 -11/06/2020



He was a graduate of Shawnee High School (1961), Springfield, Ohio. He joined U.S. Air Force on October 30, 1961, and was assigned to the 1405th Civil



Engineering Squadron, at Scott A.F.B, Illinois. Upon his separation from Active Duty on Oct. 29,1965, he resided in Springfield, Ohio. He was employed by the City of Springfield at the Water Treatment Plant on Eagle City Rd. for 34 plus years,



retiring in February 2003. He leaves behind to cherish his memory five children: Randall (Fe) Ballentine, David (Lori) Ballentine, Pamela (Ballentine) Duncan, Terry Ballentine, Tonya (Ballentine) Prasertsak (Terry Moore); 14 Grandchildren, 20 Great-Grandchildren and 7 Siblings (Brothers and Sisters



include) Sonja, Debra, Terry, Russell Jr. (Ballentine) and Keith, Bruce, Carla (Cline). He is also survived by his favorite Uncle Paul LeValley and Richard LeValley. He was preceded in death by his parents Russell L. Ballentine (Cora) and Vesta P. Cline (Carl), his brother; Timothy Cline, a Great-Grandson Liam and Best Friend Philip Duncan. He is survived by many friends from the City of Springfield Water Treatment Plant and numerous extended family and friends. Special Thanks to the mother of David's children Carol S. Ballentine for her love and care



during his time of need. He will also be missed by his beloved companion (Minnie) who stayed by his side protecting him through the end. Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm Thursday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am Friday in the funeral home with Pastor Paul Dowdy officiating. Wearing of face masks is requested. Entombment will follow at Rose Hill Mausoleum. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

