Ballard, Melba

Ballard (Coffman), Melba Lucille



Melba Lucille Ballard, age 91, of Middletown, Ohio passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023. She was born August 14, 1931 in Edmond, Oklahoma, the daughter of Emmett and Mattie (Black) Coffman. Melba became the director of the Church Women United Clothing Depot in 1974 and held that position for 40 years. She hand quilted thousands of quilts for babies that came to the Clothing Depot.



In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husbands, Carl Johnson and Bill Ballard; grandson, Harley Griffith and siblings, Mary Ruth Coffman, Leon Coffman, James Coffman, Lois Coffman Rickabaugh and Leroy Coffman. Melba is survived by her children, Tricia Rich, Linda Griffith and Larry Johnson; six grandchildren, Lori Griffith, Carla Johnson, Curtis Johnson, Salena Hall, Olivia Rich, Clyde Rich; great granddaughter, Ayreonna; and numerous step grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; and very special friend, Kathy Cox.







Visitation will be 10-11 am on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. A Funeral Service will follow at 11am with Rev. George Brewer officiating. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pleasant Ridge United Methodist Church, Middletown Eaton Road, Middletown, OH 45042. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

