Ballard, Lori Lynn, age 63, of Oakwood, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Lori was preceded in death by her mother, Rebecca Nicholson Brumlow. She is survived by her husband, Gene Ballard; son, Joseph (Rebecca) Hurst; daughters, Jennifer Perkins and Cheryl (Lance) White; grandchildren, Isaiah Hurst, Isaac Little, Courtney White, Logan White, Mason Hurst, Maddox Hurst and Cooper Hurst; father, James Brumlow; brothers David (Stephanie) Brumlow and Jeffrey (Donna) Brumlow; and by great-grandson, Isaac Little Jr.. A Celebration of Lori's Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Lori's name can be directed to SICSA www.sicsa.org Online condolences can be sent to: www.Tobiasfuneralhome.com

