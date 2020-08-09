BALLARD, John

BALLARD, Jr., John W. Age 74 of Kettering, OH, died on Friday, August 7, 2020, after a tough and courageous battle with cancer. He was born on September 25, 1945, in Carmel, California, to the late John W. Sr. and Rachel Lucinda Ballard. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Linda S. (Sanders) Ballard. He is survived by his son, John R. Ballard (Kacy); grandchildren, Jill and Nick; son, Anthony "Tony" Ballard; daughter, Melissa Thompson (Marty) and granddaughter, Hannah; daughter, Renee Gibson (Ray); and sister, Sharon (William) Osthoff; sisters-in-law, Joyce Wical, Marianne Montjoy (John), Shirley Sanders and Natalie Wanamaker-Sanders and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. In 1995, John retired from Inland Manufacturing Company (Division of GM) after 30 years of service. John enjoyed golfing, fishing and camping for many years. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Club and the Dayton Gym Club. John particularly enjoyed spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren. If desired, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Pelotonia, a grassroots bike tour in Columbus, Ohio that has raised more than $213M in 11 short years for cancer research. Our family would like to recognize the wonderful nurses and doctors from Kettering Cancer Care, including Dr. Gregory Gordon and his staff. A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 10:00AM 12:00PM at Routsong Funeral Home located at 2100 E. Stroop Road, Kettering, Ohio. A funeral service will be held at 12:00PM with burial at Calvary Cemetery to follow. John's family would like to invite all who wish to join them in a celebration of John's life immediately following the burial at Routsong Funeral Home. A link to the live streamed services will be added to John's Tribute Wall found at www.routsong.com

