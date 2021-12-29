BALL, Kathryn

BALL (Burton),



Kathryn Isabelle



Kathryn Isabelle Burton Ball was born on February 29th, 1928, to Frank and Sarah



Burton (deceased), she was married to Harry Ball Jr.



(deceased) in March 1948.



Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 3, 2022, at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 1171 S. Yellow Spring Street, Springfield, Ohio 45506, with Rev. Dr. Olie V. Burton officiating. Friends may join the family for a visitation from 10:00am until the time of the service. A graveside service will directly follow at Rose Hill Burial Park in Springfield. Her online memorial guestbook is available at



www.HallerFuneralHome.com