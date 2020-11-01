X

BALL, Kathleen Ann "Kathy"

Age 70 of Kettering, OH, passed away on October 23, 2020. Kathy was born in Youngstown, OH, on November 29, 1949, to the late Robert and Beverly Ball. She is survived by her brother, Kenneth R. (Sandy) Ball; niece, Kathryn (Shane)

Ball-McPhillips; and numerous cousins. With respect to Kathy's wishes and due to COVID, there will be no services. For

complete remembrances and to share your condolences with the family, please visit www.routsong.com.

