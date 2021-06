BALES, Mark



Age 63, our loving son and brother Mark Ray Bales passed away on June 3, 2021, in Scottsdale, AZ.



Mark was born on November 10th, 1957, in Dayton, Ohio. He was a graduate of Fairmont West High School in Kettering, Ohio. Mark was a Veteran of the U.S. Army Field Artillery and later worked as a drywall installer and EMT transport driver.



He is survived by parents Frank and Faye Bales, sister Sherri (Tony) Arbisi, wife Teresa, children Jason and Chelsie,



grandchildren Madison, Jason II, and Braylon. Also survived by many other relatives and friends.



Arrangements provided by Indian School Mortuary, Scottsdale, AZ.