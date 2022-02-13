BALDWIN, JoyAnn



Age 56, of Vandalia, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, February 8, 2022, surrounded by her children. JoyAnn was born in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Jacob and Joan Weiss. She was a paralegal at Dyer, Garofalo, Mann and Schultz since 1997, where she met many of her closest friends. Joy was a 1984 graduate of Meadowdale High School.



JoyAnn loved cruising, watching movies, attending concerts and spending time with her children, friends, and family. She met no stranger and always welcomed everyone with a kind smile. She is preceded in death by her mother, father, and brother Craig A. Weiss. She is survived by her children Molly (Skylor) and Matthew (Shelby); brothers Brian Weiss and



David Weiss (Sheila); father of her daughter Joel Baldwin



(Terri); sister-in-law Lisa Pruitt; nieces Kiersten Weiss (Brandon) and Amber Bryant (and family); nephew Christian Weiss; mother-in-law Judy Love; companion David Fox (and family); her best friend Amy Smith; and her work family at Dyer, Garofalo, Mann and Schultz.



Special thanks to Kettering Medical Center and Kettering Cancer Center for their compassion towards their patients.



A Funeral Service will be held 10AM Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton Oh 45415. Interment Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Brookville. Visitation to be held 4-7pm Monday, February 14, 2022, at the funeral home. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com. Please note that all COVID safety procedures will apply so everyone is welcome to attend. Masks encouraged.

