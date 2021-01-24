BALDRIDGE, Ella

BALDRIDGE (Cheek),



Ella Mae



Age 94, of Waynesville and



formerly of Springboro, passed away Thursday, January 21, 2021, at Ohio Living Quaker Heights, in Waynesville. Ella was born February 14, 1926, to Rafe and America Cheek in Greenup County, Kentucky. She retired after 15 years of service from Goldman's in Centerville. She was a hard worker and never had a fear of tackling any task given to her. As a true red head, she was spirited but loved being with her family and working in her garden. She continued gardening even into her 80's. She was preceded in death by her forever loving husband, James Baldridge; parents Rafe Cheek and America Cheek-Jameson; stepfather Charles Jameson; sister Helen Horsley; brothers



Orville, Ora, Ova, Homer, and Charles; one stepbrother Charles Jameson; and one stepsister Pauline Whitt. Surviving and



celebrating her life are son Don Baldridge; daughter



Linda (Gary) Rosell; sister Lola Banks; three grandchildren Heather (Sean) Owens, Sarah (Eric) Johnson, and Tony Baldridge; six great-grandchildren Sam Johnson, Madeleine Cochran, Bailey Owens, Matthew Owens, Hayden Baldridge, and baby Ella Baldridge; two great-great-grandchildren Olivia and Rhiannon Johnson; and special niece Ella Cheek. Funeral



services will be held 12 PM Monday, January 25 at Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home in Waynesville. Celebrant Dan Flory will be officiating. Burial will be in Miami Valley Memory Gardens in Centerville. If desired, contributions may be made to



Crossroads Hospice, Cincinnati. During this difficult time, if you are feeling ill or unhealthy in any way, you are encouraged to pay your respects in alternative methods, such as sending a sympathy card or sharing a memory though our



online tribute wall. In addition, the services will be streamed live via the internet. If you wish to view the services on the Web stream, please click the link accessible from tribute wall tab of Ella's page on www.stubbsconner.com. Be sure to bring your mask to wear while you are inside the funeral home. The family would like to send a special thank you to Ohio Living Quaker Heights and Ella's nurse that took care of her and was her personal guardian angel, Tammy Rhoads. Condolences at



www.stubbsconner.com