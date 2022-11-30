BALDASARE, Karen

BALDASARE (Reif),



Karen Reka Baldasare (Reif), 81, from Kettering, Ohio, passed away on November 22, 2022. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, on December 24, 1940. Karen graduated from Fairmont High School and received an associate degree in Nursing from Sinclair Community College. She was married to Thomas E. Baldasare for 58 years. Karen's nursing career spanned nearly three decades with the majority of her career spent at Kettering Medical Center. For more than 70 years, she was a member at Church of the Cross United Methodist. Serving in her community was a lifelong passion for Karen. She was very active with the United Women in Faith and other organizations focused on the betterment of society. In death, Karen continues to serve by donating her body for educational purposes to the Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine Anatomical Gift Program. Karen is survived by her husband Thomas E. Baldasare; two sons Bryan Baldasare (Kimberly) and Kevin Baldasare (Kathleen); three granddaughters Kelly Baldasare, Julia Baldasare, and Phoebe Baldasare; brother Gayle Reif and nephew Jeff Reif. A Memorial Service will be held on December 3, 2022, receiving friends and family at 11:00 a.m., with service at 12:00 p.m., Church of the Cross United Methodist (located at 3121 Wilmington Pike, Kettering, Ohio 45429).

