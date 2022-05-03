BALAZ, Helen C.



Helen C. Balaz, of Middletown, passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Close To Home. She was born in Menifee County, Kentucky on October 1, 1932 to the late Raymond and Flora (Becraft) Jackson. Helen was employeed locally most of her life, starting at GC Murphy, S & H Green Stamp Store and Elder Beerman at the Towne Mall. She relocated for a few years to Monroe Michigan to help start operations for Elder Beerman there. She then returned to the Towne Mall, Middletown store for the remainder of her career, retiring after 33 years with the company. Helen attended Holy Family Parish - St. John Church. She loved her customers and spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed bowling, playing golf, bridge club and traveling. Helen was a volunteer at Middletown Regional Hospital for many years. Helen is survived by her children, Patricia (AJ) Dobrozsi, John R. Balaz, Annette Balaz France & Beverley Burgess; brother, Don Jackson; grandchildren, Christina (Aaron) McQueen, Jason (Amee) Dobrozsi, Adam (Andrea) Dobrozsi, Anne (Michael) Huber, Jenny Balaz, Gail Balaz, Carol Balaz, Leslie Balaz, Heather (Michael Jr.) Puskas & Anthony Donisi; 13 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, John A. Balaz; parents; and sister, Marie Smith. The family wishes to extend special thanks for the loving care provided by the Close To Home staff and Hospice Care of Middletown. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, May 6, 2022 at 9:30 am at Holy Family Parish - St. John Church, 1405 First Ave., Middletown, with Father John Civille as celebrant. Visitation will be Thursday evening from 5:00 - 8:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery & Arboretum. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be sent to Hospice Care of Middletown, 4418 Lewis St., Suite B, Middletown, Ohio 45044 - OR - the Middletown Community Foundation, 300 N. Main St, Suite 300, Middletown, Ohio 45042. Please sign the guestbook at



WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com