Baker, William E. "Bill"



Age 88, of Huber Heights, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2024, at Soin Medical Center. Bill was born November 9, 1935 in Carter County, Kentucky to the late Arthur James & Dolly (Hall) Baker. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by five brothers, Charles, James, Elihue, Johnny & Donald Ray; three sisters, Opal, Pauline & Mary; and by his beloved dog, Daphne. Bill was a member of the Shamrock Athletic Club, Loyal Order of the Moose and the Fraternal Order of Eagles. Bill is survived by his spouse of the past 27 years, Penny Bonar; two children, James E. Baker & his fiancée, Judy and Donna Poland & her husband, Steven; two grandchildren, Stephanie Darling Nickerson & her husband, Michael and Tyler Baker & his wife, Lorena; three great grandchildren, Jordan, Drake & Chance Nickerson; and by his Bonar extended family, including Nichole (Bret), Taryn (Brian), Jared (Sabrina); and grandchildren Caleigh, Adrien, Brianna, Liam & Graham; & many good friends. The family will be receiving friends from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm, on Thursday (8/15) at Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Drive, Vandalia. Funeral services will follow at 1:30 pm. Interment will be at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made in memory of Bill to The Hospice of Dayton or the donor's favorite charity.



