BAKER, WALLACE W.







WALLACE W. BAKER "BAKE"



2/12/1924 - 3/12/2005









On the 17th anniversary of the day you went away.Today is the anniversary of the day I lost you. And for a time, I felt my life had ended too. But, loss has taught me many things and now I face each day with hope andmemories to help me on my way. And though I'm full of sadness that you're no longer here, your influence still guides me, and I still feel you near. Wallace, you were aremarkable man: dependable, loving and caring. You were the center of my world. You were one in a million to me. You made me laugh and you made me smile. You were my companion and dear friend. You left me with a richheritage of beautiful memories - for this I'm most grateful.



Until we meet again.



Love, Dorothy