Baker, Wallace W.





WALLACE W. BAKER "BAKE"



2/12/1924 - 3/12/2005









On the 16th anniversary of the day you went away.



You were my husband, my partner and my best friend. We learned about life, about love and about each other.



Because of you, I know which things are really important in my life. And one of the most



important, was having you to love. You meant everything to me. I miss your warmth, your strength and your smile. This is the day Wallace, for telling you how much I thank God for the time you were on earth with me. I'm grateful for the 58 years we had and the love we shared. You were such an incredible man.

Rest in peace.



Love,



Dorothy and family

