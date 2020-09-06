X

Baker, Tony

Obituaries

In Memory of Tony Baker 5/6/1973 - 9/6/2010 We look forward to the day we see you again in our Heavenly Home. We know your laugh is pleasing to God and that you are running and playing like you never could on this earth. God is good! We love you and miss you!

