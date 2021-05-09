BAKER, Roger

BAKER, Sr., Roger D. "Bud"



Passed away April 18, at Heartland of Miamisburg. He was 82 years old.



He is survived by his son, Roger Jr. and his wife Tina. He was a special brother to Pat Georgeff and husband Tom, Judy



Holbrook, and Larry and Mary Baker, and a very special friend Kathy Bertorello.



Bud has five grandchildren: Allyson, Ian, Michael, Christopher, and Ryan and many great-grandchildren. He was a very



special uncle to niece April Gilliam and her children Kylle and Makia who thought of him as their grandpa, and is survived by many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his mother and father, and step-daughter Paula.



He owned his business Baker Exterior of Vinyl Siding & Windows for 55 years and also owned Brookville Party Supply & Drive Thru for 16 years.



If desired, contributions may be made to Heartland of Miamisburg or Hospice of Dayton.



There will be no services at this time.

