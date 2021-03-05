BAKER, Rodney Allan



"Rod"



Rodney "Rod" Allan Baker, 72, of New Carlisle, passed away peacefully on March 2nd, 2021, at his residence. Rod was the Maintenance Supervisor for Pike Township and retired



after 32 years. In his free time Rod loved tinkering, wood working and helping on the farm. Rod loved being



outdoors and could be found enjoying an auction or sale on the weekends. Rod never stopped working, whether that was on the farm or helping others. Rod loved Nascar and instilled that love of the racetrack on his daughter, Tiffany. Rod is preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Agnes Baker, and his sister Pam Parks. He is survived by his daughter Tiffany (Chris) Morgan and family Baylee Morgan and Kaysee (Thomas) Bradley, brothers Steve (Nancy) Baker, Kevin (Diane) Baker, Chris Baker and Tony



Baker, as well as his sister Melinda Baker. Funeral services will be held at 12:30pm on Saturday March 6th, 2021, at Trostel



Chapman Dunbar Fraley Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 11:00 to 12:30 prior to the service. Interment to follow at Myers Cemetery. The family would like to express our thanks for the care given by Hospice of Miami Valley. If desired, in lieu of flowers, friends can make memorial contributions to Hospice of Miami Valley or the Pike Twp. Fire and Rescue. Online condolences may be left at



www.trostelchapman.com



