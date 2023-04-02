Baker, Robert E.



Robert E. Baker, age 87, of Lewisburg, Ohio, passed away March 30, 2023 at Miami Valley Hospital of complications from covid. He was born April 18, 1935 in Montgomery County to Emerson and Ruth (Erbaugh) Baker. Bob was a graduate of Dixie High School in 1953 and retired from Sears, Roebuck & Co. in Richmond, Indiana. Bob is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary Jo (Unger) Baker; daughter, June (Tim) Ackerman; son, Lyle (Nancie) Baker; step-grandsons, Scott and Sean Foster; and brother, Jerry (Becky) Baker and nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Joyce Baker and brother, Randy Baker. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 3, 2023 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Gard Funeral Home (formerly Lindloff-Zimmerman), 67 W Dayton Street, West Alexandria, OH. A graveside service will follow on Monday, April 3, 2023 at 1:30 pm at Sugar Grove Cemetery in West Alexandria. Any memorial contributions to remember Robert may be made to the Food Bank, 56 Armor Place, Dayton, Ohio 45417 (designate for Preble County) or Salvation Army, PO Box 596, Cincinnati, Ohio 45201 (designate for Preble County). Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.gardfuneralhome.com

