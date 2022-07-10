BAKER, Paul H.



Age 87 of Dayton, passed away July 6, 2022. He was born October 26, 1934, in St. Mary's, OH, to the late Paul and Helen (Makley) Baker. In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his grandson, Nicholas Baker.



He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Jill Baker; sons, Paul (Valerie) II, Douglas (Lisa) and Michael (Carrie) Baker; 7 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; sister, Joan Hierholzer and numerous extended family and friends.



Paul worked and retired from UPS and a volunteer fire fighter/rescue chief with Miami Township Fire Department.



Family will receive guests from 5-7 PM on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, 45439. A Memorial Mass will begin at 10 AM on Thursday, July 14, at St. Henry Catholic Parish, 6696 N. Springboro Pike, Dayton, 45449.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Dayton Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, in Paul's memory.



To share a memory of Paul or leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

