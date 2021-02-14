BAKER, Nicholas Joseph "Nick"



Nicholas Joseph Baker, "Nick," age 21 of Kettering, passed away Monday, February 8, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton



after a year-long battle with Lymphoma. He was born



December 20, 1999, in Dayton, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Valentine J. Anzalone. Nick is survived by his parents, Paul and Valerie Baker; brother, Paul H. Baker, III; paternal grandparents, Paul and Jill Baker; uncles, Michael (Carrie) Baker, Doug (Lisa) Baker, Great Uncle Joseph Anzalone; as well as many cousins and extended family and friends who are like family. Nick was a lifelong Honor Roll student who graduated from Fairmont High School in 2019, with honors. He was a part of the Career Tech Program at Fairmont and earned many scholarships to attend Sinclair/UD. Nick was involved with Student Council from junior high and throughout high school. He enjoyed his volunteer work for the community. Nick was an avid sports fan - especially car racing! Private



family memorial service by invitation only. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Dayton Leukemia and Lymphoma Society or Hospice of Dayton, in Nick's name. Please visit



www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

