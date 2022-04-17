BAKER, Martha P.



Age 85, of Hanover Township passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at her residence surrounded by family. She was born in London, KY, on July 3, 1936, the daughter of Virgil and Ann (Bowling) House. In May 1954, she married Cecil Baker in Liberty, IN. Together they celebrated 62 years of marriage. In 1969, Martha



became one of the first female real estate agents in Butler Co. later to become the broker and owner of Martha Baker Realty. Her passion and sincerity led to the success of the business that her daughters will continue to operate. As a devoted mother and grandmother Martha cherished time with the family. She was known to many as an excellent cook that



enjoyed nothing more than regularly bringing the family



together for good food and laughter. One word we used to describe her was "giving" she was happier giving than receiving. She freely gave of her love and time to others, a trait passed to her that will continue for generations to come. She is survived by her daughters, Roxane (Jim) Leitsch, Penny



(Michael Bales) Brown, and Kim (Rick) Yerigan; her grandchildren Jason (Shauna), Lee Ann (Danny), Jimmy (Jenny), Jessica (Mike), Rick (Kate), Bobby (Christine); great-grandchildren Amber, TJ, Ryder, West, Carson, Colton, Beatrice, Eleanor,



August, Georgia, Anna, Noah and Caleb; great-great-grandson, Asher; one sister Margie (James) Morgan. She was



preceded in death by her parents, and her husband. Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 10 a.m. followed by service at 11:30 a.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N.W.



Washington Blvd., Hamilton, OH with Peggy Moore officiating. Burial will be at Millville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers,



donations may be made in memory to St. Jude Children's



Research Hospital PO BOX 50 Memphis, TN 38101-9929.



Online condolences are available at



www.weigelfunrealhome.com