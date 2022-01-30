BAKER, Marilyn Mae



Marilyn Mae Baker, of Centerville, passed away peacefully on January 27, 2022, at



Miami Valley Hospital South. She graduated from Bowling Green State University, and



continued her education to



receive her Master's Degree in Dietetics from Ohio State



University. Marilyn worked for Miami Valley Hospital in



Dayton for her entire career in the Dietetic Department. She was a former president of the Ohio and Dayton Dietetics Association and member of the American Dietetic Association. She enjoyed cheering for the Red's Baseball and Ohio State Football and Basketball teams. Marilyn loved to travel the world with her special friend, Peter. They visited National Parks all over the U.S., along with numerous other destinations. She was also very proud to be an aunt to her nephews and she would do anything that she could for them. She is survived by her brothers: Alan E. (Nannette) Baker, R. Lee Baker, special friend: Peter Ledwedge, nephews: Zach Baker, Curtis



(Jennifer) Baker, Greg (Lisa) Streck, along with numerous



other family members and friends who will miss her dearly. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents: Elanora



"Lavone" (Schumacher) and Robert Litten Baker and aunt: Amber Faulkner. A Graveside Service will be held at the



convenience of the family at Fairview Cemetery in Englewood. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Miami Valley Hospital Foundation (31 Wyoming St., Dayton, OH 45409).



Online condolences may be made to the family at



www.KindredFuneralHome.com