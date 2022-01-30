Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

BAKER, Marilyn

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BAKER, Marilyn Mae

Marilyn Mae Baker, of Centerville, passed away peacefully on January 27, 2022, at

Miami Valley Hospital South. She graduated from Bowling Green State University, and

continued her education to

receive her Master's Degree in Dietetics from Ohio State

University. Marilyn worked for Miami Valley Hospital in

Dayton for her entire career in the Dietetic Department. She was a former president of the Ohio and Dayton Dietetics Association and member of the American Dietetic Association. She enjoyed cheering for the Red's Baseball and Ohio State Football and Basketball teams. Marilyn loved to travel the world with her special friend, Peter. They visited National Parks all over the U.S., along with numerous other destinations. She was also very proud to be an aunt to her nephews and she would do anything that she could for them. She is survived by her brothers: Alan E. (Nannette) Baker, R. Lee Baker, special friend: Peter Ledwedge, nephews: Zach Baker, Curtis

(Jennifer) Baker, Greg (Lisa) Streck, along with numerous

other family members and friends who will miss her dearly. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents: Elanora

"Lavone" (Schumacher) and Robert Litten Baker and aunt: Amber Faulkner. A Graveside Service will be held at the

convenience of the family at Fairview Cemetery in Englewood. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Miami Valley Hospital Foundation (31 Wyoming St., Dayton, OH 45409).

Online condolences may be made to the family at


www.KindredFuneralHome.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Kindred Funeral Home

400 Union Boulevard

Englewood, OH

45322

https://www.kindredfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
NEWKOLD, Julia
2
LEMEN, George
3
BASHAM, Mary
4
ADKINS, DONALD
5
DEAL, BARBARA
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top