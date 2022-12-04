BAKER, Margaret

BAKER (Clapper),



Margaret "Peg"



Passed away peacefully early Sunday, November 27th, at Miami Valley Hospital at the age of 95. Born on September 30, 1927, in Akron, Ohio, to Lucretia (Morgan) and Daniel W. Clapper, she was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. A graduate of The Ohio State University (1949), she taught high school home economics briefly in Ada, Ohio, until marrying her life partner, Dale, in 1951. As a woman of her time, she dedicated herself to being a wife, mother and homemaker. She was a giving, attentive, and devoted mother to her three children and had a talent for making a warm and inviting home. She was a remarkable cook who was at her best when entertaining her family and friends with her culinary skills, and she was an expert seamstress, lovingly making most of her children's clothes throughout their formative years. She also supported her husband in the daily operation of his two pharmacies. Anyone who knew her would say that she was happiest when surrounded by and supporting her family. She is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Henry Howe Clapper; and her loving husband of 67 years, Dale Wayne Baker. She is survived by her three children: Dianne B. Powers (Jerry), Deborah S. Larsen (Glenn), and David W. Baker (Lori); her 8 grandchildren: John (Lindsay), Mark (Amy), Emily, Sarah (Brittany), Cameron, Allison, Brooklyn, and Nolan; and 3 great-grandchildren: Whitney, Emma, and Sam. A visitation will be held at Morton Whetstone Funeral Home in Vandalia from 2:00-4:00 on Saturday, December 10th with a service to follow at 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Hospice of Dayton.

