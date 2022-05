BAKER, Lisa Ailene



Of West Carrollton, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents: Henderson and Mary Baker. She is survived by daughters: Mary (Liz)



Baker and Megan Marks; brothers: Brian (Jennifer) and Steven (Debbie) and sister, Becky (Rodney). The family will hold a



private service at a later date.