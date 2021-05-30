journal-news logo
BAKER, James A. "Jim"

Quietly passed away on Monday, May 24, 2021, at 3:15 p.m., in the Hospice unit at the Veterans Administrative Hospital in Dayton, Ohio. He is survived by his wife, Mary K.C. Soter

Baker, his son Shawn Baker and his wife, Brandy Baker. Jim served in the U.S. Air Force in Vietnam, where he was a

member of a top-secret military operation call "Blind Bat." He retired from General Motors after 32 ½ years. After his retirement Jim worked with his wife's law office for 17 years and was active helping the Dayton Bar Association, which included acting as their photographer. His wife is planning to have a park bench installed on the grounds of the VA nursing home in his memory. At Jim's request, there will be no service or

funeral. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider

Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences for the

family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

