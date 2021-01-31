BAKER, Jack Leroy



Age 85, of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, January 12th, 2021, at Southbrook Care Center. Jack was born April 19th, 1935, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of David and Elaine (Weaver) Baker. Jack retired from the railroad industry and Hughes Music. Jack was known for his wit and sense of humor. He is survived by his sons, Lance (Natalie) Baker of Tucson, AZ, and Michael Baker of Springfield; two grandchildren, Amanda Baker and Melissa Baker both of AZ; his niece, Amy Riley (Cochenour); two nephews, Timothy Cochenour and Todd Cochenour. Jack is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Beactrice O. Baker and sister, Marcia Baker Cochenour. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, February 6th, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Lawrenceville Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.littletonandrue.com



