BAKER, Gerald

BAKER, Sr., Gerald A.



Age 80, of Huber Heights, passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital. Gerald was a Captain for the U.S. Air Force, retiring after 21 years of service and was a Computer Programmer at University of Dayton, retiring after 25 years. He was preceded in death by his son, Gerald A. Baker, Jr.; and brothers, Kenneth Baker and Paul Gutson. Gerald is survived by his loving wife, Christine A.; son, Brian Baker; daughter-in-law, Beverly Baker; sisters, Marjorie and Dorie; sisters-in-law, Dawn Guston, Joyce (George) Dressler; granddaughters, Theresa and Jennifer; great-granddaughter, Freya; and many other relatives and friends. Private services. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel.

