journal-news logo
X

BAKER, Gerald

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BAKER, Sr., Gerald A.

Age 80, of Huber Heights, passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital. Gerald was a Captain for the U.S. Air Force, retiring after 21 years of service and was a Computer Programmer at University of Dayton, retiring after 25 years. He was preceded in death by his son, Gerald A. Baker, Jr.; and brothers, Kenneth Baker and Paul Gutson. Gerald is survived by his loving wife, Christine A.; son, Brian Baker; daughter-in-law, Beverly Baker; sisters, Marjorie and Dorie; sisters-in-law, Dawn Guston, Joyce (George) Dressler; granddaughters, Theresa and Jennifer; great-granddaughter, Freya; and many other relatives and friends. Private services. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
STITT, Donald
2
BAILEY, William
3
ANDERSON, Gordon
4
CONLEY, John
5
HOLLAND, Edna
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top