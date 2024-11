Baker, Gary Michael "Mike"



Gary Michael "Mike" Baker passed away on November 9, 2024. He is survived by his wife of 35 years Sandra Baker. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2024, from 4 to 8 pm at Dixie Highway Christian Center, 5287 S Dixie Hwy, Franklin, OH 45005. A funeral service will be held the following day, Friday, November 15 at 1:00 pm at Dixie Highway Christian Center.



