X
Dark Mode Toggle

Baker, Frederick

Obituaries
2 hours ago

Baker IV, Frederick C. "Rick"

BAKER, Frederick C. IV "Rick", age 61, of Waynesville, passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Hospice of Dayton.

Rick retired as a small engine mechanic from Kelchner Excavating. He was a talented mechanic known to think outside the box. Every Sunday, it became a tradition for Rick to help prepare breakfast, including his favorite treat of hash brown patties.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Cammi Baker, and his parents, Frederick "Fritz" and Donna Baker III. He is survived by one brother, Ray (Kim) Baker, and one sister, Nicole (Dave) O'Quinn. One son, Frederick C. Baker V, estranged and whereabouts unknown, may also survive him.

Private services. Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home in Waynesville is serving the family. Condolences at www.stubbsconner.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home

185 North Main Street

Waynesville, OH

45068

https://www.stubbsconner.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Dailey, Lisa
2
Kuhbander, Gayle
3
Stolfo, Onorina
4
Beasley, Julia
5
Brewster, Robert
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top