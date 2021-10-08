BAKER, Elsie Virginia



81, of London, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at St. Joseph Hospital in London. She was born August 29, 1940, to Martha (Deer) and Hiram Gibson.



Elsie was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Baker, Sr.; parents; and siblings, William, John, Helen, Kenny, Donald, Paul, and Karl.



She is survived by her children, Paul Baker, Mike (Lisa) Baker, Linda Wooddell (Baker), Kevin Baker (Tami Aregood-Rogers); sister, Ruth Davis; ten grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and other extended family.



Visitation for Elsie will be held on Monday, October 11, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rogers Funeral Home in New Lebanon, with the funeral service to begin at 1 p.m. Burial to follow at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens.



