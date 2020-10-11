X

BAKER, Donna

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

BAKER, Donna J. Donna Jean (Shollenbarger) Baker, age 72 of Hamilton, passed from this life on Wed. Oct. 7. She was born on Jan 3, 1948. She was the daughter of Lewis A. & Grace (Green) Shollenbarger. She was a 1966 graduate of Garfield High School. She married Charles D. Baker on Nov. 13, 1969. Donna is survived by sons, DeWayne (Margery) Baker, Kenneth (Melissa) Baker; daughters, Danielle Baker and Kellie (Stacy) Kruger; step-daughter, Judy (Tim) Swicegood; one sister, Robin (Charles) Lakes; six grandsons, Adam, Drew, Alex, Brody, Andrew, and T.J.; four granddaughters, Jazmine, Jade, Savannah and Olivia, and many good friends and neighbors. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Baker, and brother, Don Shollenbarger. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at 1:00 PM with Wendell Coning officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home.

