BAKER, Dolores Mae



86, of Dayton, passed away on June 4, 2021. She was born on September 11, 1934, in Washington Court House, Ohio, the daughter of the late Lewis and Vera (Keller) Shackelford. She was preceded in death by her husband David G. in 1999.



Dolores is survived by her



children: Lisa Baker of Montana, and David Baker of Dayton; grandchildren: Micheal Baker and Tyler Stepp, sister-in-law, Helen Shackelford, brother, Reverend Robert (Betty) Shackelford; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her brothers: David L., Lewis, and Henry Shackelford; sister-in-law, Gayle Shackelford, and grandson, Timothy Shelby. Private graveside services will be held on



Saturday, June 19th, in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements by Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com.



