BAKER, Darrell G.



84, met the Lord August 30, 2021. He leaves his wife,



Janice, a daughter, Cheryl Stumpf (Charles), and a son, Darin Baker (Kellyn). Cheryl's daughters, Bobi, Stefani, and Staci made them Great-Grandparents of 14. Darin has a son, Nathan and a daughter, Lauren.



Darrell was born February 18, 1937, in Hamilton. His parents Artie and Alma Baker preceded him in death as did a brother, Bobby and older sister, Betty Kulakowski (Ted). His younger sisters are Shirley Welch (Sam) and Claudia Brehm (Kenny).



Darrell taught Machine Trades at Hamilton High for 32 yrs. He and Janice owned Jan's Dollhouse in Fairfield. They both loved to travel. Upon retirement, they moved to Fort Myers, FL, and have been in the area for 23 years. They are members of the Gulf Coast Baptist Church, 312 SE 24th Ave, Cape Coral, FL, where his memorial will be held Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 11:00 AM.

