BAKER, Danny Lee



Age 83 of Hawthorne, FL, passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021, in Gainesville, FL. Danny was born on the family farm in Seven Mile, OH, on January 14, 1938, the son of the late Erman and Anna (Hazelwood) Baker. He graduated from Hamilton City Schools in 1956. Danny was a Senior Facilities Manager for the School Board of Broward County, FL, for over 25 years. He was a 33rd degree Mason, had sang in multiple church choirs for many years, was involved with his High School Class, and was an active member of the Hamilton West Side McDonald's "Daycare." Danny is survived by his wife of 52 years, Judith Marie (Angst) Baker; children, D. Alan (Tricia) Baker of Orlando, FL, Scott (Laura) Baker of West Chester, OH, Cindy (David) Osborne of Hamilton, OH, Philip Baker of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Michael (Charlotte) Baker of Auburn, AL, and Ann Baker of Charlottesville, VA; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 11am until 12pm on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. A Funeral Service will begin at 12pm on Monday at the funeral home with Danny's son, D. Alan Baker, officiating. Private Graveside Services will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Danny's name to St. Jude's Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be left for the family at



www.Webb-Noonan.com