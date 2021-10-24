BAKER, Crysta M.



Age 64 of Dayton, OH, passed away October 20, 2021, at



Hospice of Dayton. She was born November 28, 1956, and was a lifelong resident of



Dayton. She was preceded in death by her father, Timothy F. Hill and brother Nathaniel



Fuller (Jamaal). She is survived by her mother, Phyllis J. Hill, brothers Anthony Fuller Sr. and



Phillip Fuller (Zubair). Husband of 27 years Lamon L. Baker, son Jameel Sinkfield, grandson Timothy Sinkfield, granddaughters Mia and Mya Sinkfield. Nephew Anthony Fuller Jr. and a host of others. Visitation 10 AM- 12 PM, Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at Phillips Temple C.M.E. Church, 3620 Shiloh Springs Rd. Services 12 PM. Interment Dayton National Cemetery.



HHRoberts.com